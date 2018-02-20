Arrests made after police find credit card skimmers at local gas stations

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Jackie Soni is checking the pumps at his gas station, the Clearbrook Mini Mart.

"They found the skimmer in this pump right here," said Jackie.

Last fall, Roanoke County police broke the news to Jackie that crooks had placed a credit card skimmer at his business. Jackie says he was shocked, but since then, he and his staff have been working to make the station more secure.

"We changed the locks, and also the credit card thing you slide it into, we changed all those on all the pumps," said Jackie.

According to court documents, three people from Florida face charges after the skimmers were found at the Clearbrook Mini Mart and another gas station in Collinsville. After multiple ATM withdrawals throughout the area, the trio was caught red-handed by Roanoke County Police. Officers say this is one of a string of skimmer scams hitting the area.

"Across the area, we're seeing more skimmers being placed on ATMs as well as gas pumps," said Sgt. Shannon Dillon.

Sgt. Dillon has some words of caution for people at the pump.

"What we're looking for is broken seals or anything like that...they have overlays over the card slots so you want to touch that and see if it's loose," said Dillon.

Sgt. Dillon says many skimmers are now internal and cannot be detected. That means you need to keep a close eye on your bank account.



