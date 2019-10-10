Arts, culture bring millions into Roanoke economy

ROANOKE, Va. - The arts industry in Roanoke brings in millions of dollars to the local economy, according to a new study.

The Roanoke Cultural Endowment funded the Arts and Economic Prosperity 5 study.

Researchers found that the arts support nearly 1,800 full-time jobs and create $6.5 million in local and state government revenues.

People who go to shows or museums will also go out to eat, shop, pay for parking or even a babysitter, and all that money stays in the community.

"This is something that weaves the fabric of our society together and it's also an economic impact driver. So that's really the message is, 'Hey, the arts, they do mean business and the arts do bring money in return back into the community," said Shaleen Powell, the executive director for the endowment.

Powell said this study will help the endowment gain more support for the arts. The nonprofit's goal is to raise $20 million 2025.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.