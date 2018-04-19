As Deschutes delays opening, business owners say local craft beer industry still strong

ROANOKE, Va. - Despite a 6 percent increase in the craft beer sales industry overall, Deschutes Brewery is examining its future in the Star City.

Groundbreaking for the $85 million investment was set for next year. While the increase is regarded as a positive news for the industry, that number is down from 20 percent sales increases seen in previous years.

The region continues to see so many new craft breweries opening up, many are left to wonder if the market is becoming saturated. According to local craft brewers, however, that’s not the case.

Although the growth in the craft beer industry wasn't as impressive as years past, local brewery owners tell us business is still strong.

Olde Salem Brewing is one of the newer establishments in the area. Breaking into the local craft beer scene wasn’t hard. In fact, owner Sean Turk says it's beneficial for current breweries when new breweries open up.

"I think it helps. The industry is changing. It's going from a wider, larger scale to a more regional feel, and so I don't think that we are saturated yet. I think there is still more opportunity,” Turk said.

Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell told 10 News that the city is still very confident that Deschutes is coming to Roanoke.

He expects construction to begin in 2020.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.