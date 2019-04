ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - At least one person is seriously hurt after a head-on crash on Jae Valley Road in Roanoke County.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Jae Valley Road.

The road is blocked in that area and drivers are asked to find a different route.

Jae Valley Road is a windy road known for crashes and traffic delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

