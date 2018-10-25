Attorney general speaks at annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia's top cop wants anyone who may have been a victim of sexual abuse inside two of the commonwealth's Catholic dioceses to know there is someone ready to listen.

At the annual Pastor Appreciation Breakfast in Roanoke Thursday morning, Attorney General Mark Herring spoke about the launch of the clergy abuse hotline.

He emphasized his message for anyone who has suffered from child sexual abuse.

“I encourage them to call the hotline if that happens so they can share their experience. I promise them that if they are ready to talk, we will listen. We will help them and we will provide them with support,” Herring said.

Herring also addressed some of his major initiatives, including criminal justice reform, the opioid crisis and efforts to address gun violence.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.