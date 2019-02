ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Police are investigating after a person was shot in the leg, according to Roanoke County Police Department.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings at the Tanglewood Mall, according to authorities. Authorities say the victim was shot in the knee and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the call came in at 9:26 p.m.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time.

