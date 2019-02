ROANOKE, Va. - Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection with an incident resulting in property damage at Hotel Roanoke earlier this month.

The incident happened on February 3, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department tip line at 540-344-8500 or text the RPD at 274637 and start your text with "RoanokePD." Calls and texts remain anonymous.

