Authorities searching for missing 83-year-old Moneta woman last seen Thursday

MONETA, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing 83-year-old woman, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

Bedford County authorities received a call around 1:35 p.m. Friday reporting Lina Toot, 83, missing from Toot Boulevard in Moneta.

The caller said that when he arrived at Toot's home, the door was open. According to the caller, Toot lives alone and she was last seen at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities describe Toot as being 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 113 pounds, with gray hair.

Bedford County sheriff's deputies, a K-9 from the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and volunteers from Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 586-7827.

