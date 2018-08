ROANOKE, Va. - A school for special education children could soon call a longtime empty Roanoke building home.

Centra's application for an autism specialty school in the old Piggly Wiggly was unanimously approved by the Board of Zoning Appeals on Wednesday.

The school will be Centra's 13th school.

Roanoke City Council will have the final say on whether or not the school will be allowed.

