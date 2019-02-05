Bad news for Bushi lovers as new location delayed

ROANOKE, Va. - Those excited for Bushi to open in a new location are going to have to wait a bit longer.

The restaurant's owners announced on the Bushi Facebook page that a new home won't be found for at least three months.

This is due to the owners focusing on their new venture, Wokology, a new Asian street noodle concept.

Wokology is moving into Bushi's old home at the corner of S. Jefferson Street and Campbell Avenue SW in downtown Roanoke.

Bushi closed last month to pave the way for Wokology.

