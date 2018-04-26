Bahama Sno and Java to Go receives help with move through high school students

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - For the past 19 years owner Ginna Bell has been serving sweet treats here at the Bahama Sno and Java to Go. Next Friday she will be moving to a new location and building thanks to the help of her community.

"It’s just wonderful and it’s finally here,” said Bell.

Earlier this year, Bell was told she would have to make way for a Sheetz gas station and needed $15,000 to meet the necessary permits and requirements to move.

“When I heard that she was going to have to move with no notice it was quite a shock to me. As I said earlier, I have managed a bunch of projects in my life, which is fun for me, but never one without money or time,” said project manager Bruce Sweeny.

Today, Bell has raised over $12,000 thanks to the community. She also is receiving special assistance from the students at Botetourt Technical Education Centers', building trades class, which will be constructing a brand-new Bahama Sno and Java to Go building with a bathroom--something it did not have before.

“They are doing it for a learning experience, but also giving back to the community is big portion of what the students take out of this,” said building trades instructor Phillip Simmons.

Simmons tells me the average cost for a structure like this can run up to $50,000. B.T.E.C only requires customers to pay for materials.

The materials right now cost over $4,000, including plumbing and electricity, and the school waived the shop fee for Bell.

One of the 11 students working on the project tells 10 News he is just glad to help.

"I feel really good about working on this project and doing something for the community and I will drive by and say I had a part in building that,” said sophomore Bryan Atkinson.

These high schoolers are hoping to finish the building before school is out, which is just 18 days.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.