'Bake for Good' program to teach kids baking skills, community service

ROANOKE, Va. - Virginia Cooperative Extension in Roanoke is looking to work with kids through a new program to teach them how to bake bread and encourage them to share with those in need.

“[This workshop] combines Extension’s promotion of building basic cooking skills, creating tasty foods, and positive youth development and character building,” said family and consumer science agent Kimberly Butterfield.

The '"Bake for Good" program from King Arthur Flour will teach participants a basic bread recipe that is suitable for a variety of other uses such as cinnamon rolls, pizza dough and knotted rolls. Half of the bread will go home with the students while the remaining bread will be donated to the RAM House for its daily lunch service for those in need of a nutritious meal.

The Virginia Cooperative Extension is looking for students in grades 4-8 who are interested in participating in the workshop Saturday, April 14. The workshop will begin at 10 a.m. and end at 3 p.m. Lunch will be provided. Participating is free, but space is limited. Parents may register their children by calling the Roanoke office at 540-772-7524.

