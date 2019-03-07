Bargain alert: Deep discounts on children's clothing this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - As fast as kids grow, it can be hard on a wallet. An event this weekend will give parents a break.

The LFA Kids Consignment Event boasts that it's been Southwest Virginia's largest consignment event for the past 15 years.

It kicks off Thursday at the Berglund Special Events Center and runs through Sunday.

Families can shop for gently used children's items, maternity clothing, and home decor items. The 500-plus families that dropped off their items to sell will receive the money once the event is over.

Everything will be sorted by gender and size. Although you'll have the best selection on Thursday, the deepest discounts will be later this weekend.

The deadline to register to sell items for this weekend has passed, but the event happens twice a year so there will be other opportunities.

At the end of the event, any unsold items can be donated to charity or the families can choose to take them back home.

Admission and parking will be free. Cash and credit cards will be accepted, but a $1 fee will be applied if you use a credit card.

Hours:

Thursday - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Friday - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday - 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Sunday - 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Discount times:

Saturday - 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 40 percent off

Sunday - 11 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. 50 percent off

Sunday - 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. 75 percent off

