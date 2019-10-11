Barktoberfest fun for families, pets

VINTON, Va. - The second annual Barktoberfest is raising money and awareness for a local mental health organization.

It's happening Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Vinton War Memorial.

There will be food and beer trucks, music and fun things for kids to do. Plus, there are dog and pet owner costume contests.

The festival raises money for Project Support, a nonprofit that believes that animals can help people's overall mental health.

"Everyone has mental health, and we need to make that more positive. And animals are such a great way to do that, which is why we wanted to combine two amazing (things), a great cause and then everyone loves pets, so put them together and that's where Barktoberfest came from," said Kayla Gobble, the director of Project Support.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kids under 10 get in for free

You can even adopt pets at the event.

