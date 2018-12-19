BBB on gift card giving tips

ROANOKE, Va.- - If you're having trouble figuring out what to give this holiday season you can never go wrong with a gift card. The Better Business Bureau is asking people to be mindful of how you use your card.

Julie Wheeler with the BBB of Western Virginia says check out the card to make sure the PIN number is covered.

Research the terms and conditions, treat it like cash and use caution when buying from a third party.

You want to buy cards from reputable places where you get actual receipts showing activation where you can actually track and find out how the cards are used and you have some assurances to make sure that you're actually giving a gift they can use.

Wheeler also says to keep your gift card information private.



