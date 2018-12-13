Be a Santa to a Senior program begins deliveries to seniors in need

ROANOKE, Va. - Christmas gift deliveries to local seniors in need are underway.

Home Instead Senior Care's Be a Santa to a Senior program allows the community to donate gifts to needy and lonely seniors. The program serves about 1,000 elderly people in our area every year.

After wrapping all the presents, it's now delivery time. Volunteers and program staff are staying busy making sure every senior has a gift. One of those seniors, Shirley Muse, was elated to receive a jacket, a tracksuit and some puzzles.

"Every year when we get the gifts, we get what we asked for. And I appreciate that and it is really nice," said Muse.

Home Instead says it could still use some volunteers for delivery. To learn more, click here.



