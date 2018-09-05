Beamer's 25 apologizes after inappropriate Colin Kaepernick Facebook post

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke restaurant is apologizing for a Facebook post mocking Nike's new campaign with Colin Kaepernick, that it says was made by a disgruntled employee.

Beamer's 25's Facebook page shared a post from Marcus Shirock mocking the new Colin Kaepernick-focused Nike campaign.

A screenshot of the post is below.

The restaurant has since deleted the post and posted an apology on its Facebook page for sharing the post in the first place.

Beamer's 25 posted the apology to Facebook shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday.

The content posted to our page last night was unacceptable. It does not reflect our views in any way. A disgruntled employee posted it to our page without our consent, and appropriate action has been taken to make sure it doesn’t happen again. We sincerely apologize for this situation and the hurt that it has caused.

10 News reached out to the restaurant for further comment but was referred to the statement already posted.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.