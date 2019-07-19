Beating the heat at the ballpark

SALEM, Va. - If you're heading to the Salem Red Sox game Friday night, team officials want everyone to be conscious of the heat.

They said fans should bring sunscreen and umbrellas. Just be mindful when you open them around other fans.

You can hang out in the shaded concourse, and there are water fountains all over the stadium. Plus, you can buy ice cream, bottled water and slushies.

There will also be extra paramedics on staff.

The team's training staff is making sure players are staying hydrated and not practicing out on the field as long.

Next week, the team is even thinking of adding more cooling features like tents or misters to the stadium.

