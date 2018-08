BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va.- - The sunflowers festival returns to Botetourt County. The Sunflowers at Beaver Dam Farm in Buchanan runs for two weekends this year.



You can walk through 21 acres of sunflowers. There will also be music, food, craft vendors and children's activities.



The festival is this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.



https://www.visitroanokeva.com/events/beaver-dam-farm-sunflowers-festival/29350/

