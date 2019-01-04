Bedford sisters donate handmade gifts to New Year's babies at LewisGale

ROANOKE, Va. - Two sisters from Bedford have made it their lives' mission to give back to hospital patients.

For more than 11 years, Martha and Margie Fainter, both cancer survivors, have donated crocheted hats to the oncology department for cancer patients.

The sisters are now spreading their kindness by donating handmade gifts to babies born around Christmas, and on Friday, the sisters delivered sweaters and blankets to the first boy and girl born in 2019 at LewisGale Medical Center.

"Part of me likes to give back, so crocheting hats and baby gifts is a way for me to give back," said Martha Fainter.

The first LewisGale baby of 2019 was born Jan. 2. The second was born Thursday morning.



