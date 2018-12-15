Belmont, Buchanan Theatre among local sites to get landmark status

Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources

ROANOKE, Va. - Several historic sites in our area will soon be on Virginia's Landmark Registry.

According to the Department of Historic Resources, the Belmont neighborhood in southeast Roanoke is among 13 places approved for the designation.

The district was known for bringing in thousands of people, providing housing for workers at Norfolk and Western railway.

The Buchanan Theatre -- which has been an entertainment venue in Botetourt County for more than a century -- was also approved for the listing.

Other nominations include Madison Heights school in Amherst County and Bath County's Fort Lewis.

