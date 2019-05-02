Beloved Strawberry Festival returns to Roanoke this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - One of Southwest Virginia's most beloved festivals returns to the Star City this weekend.

Final preparations are underway for the 39th annual Community School Strawberry Festival. Volunteers have been working for months, baking more than 10,000 shortcakes.

You can expect plenty of legendary homemade strawberry shortcakes, kids' games, and live entertainment.

"Everybody's involved from starting the shortcake baking to the capping tomorrow," said Linda Roth, executive director of Community School. "We have parents here loading trucks today. The students are involved with the children's games so I think it really brings us together as a school but then it also helps connect us to a wider community."

The Strawberry Festival is Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Elmwood Park. WSLS 10 is a proud sponsor. For more information, click here.

