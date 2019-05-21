Beloved Trojan Dog will have new temporary home

ROANOKE, Va. - A beloved fixture of the Grandin neighborhood will soon return.

You could say that the Trojan Dog that used to stand guard in front of the historic Fire Station 7 has been at the vet lately. The people at 4 DD Designs made a few small repairs to the dog and gave him a new protective coat.

This Friday, the Trojan Dog will be moved to the Raleigh Court Branch Library, where he will stay until the new fire station is built.

Local artist Ann Glover created the dog for a temporary art show in Roanoke back in 2010. People instantly took to him, and the Raleigh Court Civic League applied for a neighborhood grant to make Grandin his permanent home.

