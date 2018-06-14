Bent Mountain Bistro to reopen after loss of 3 employees

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - The Bent Mountain Bistro plans to reopen Thursday evening after taking time off to mourn the loss of three young employees.

Cole Kennedy, Brandon Dekle and Miranda Trump were found dead early Tuesday morning at a home on Bent Mountain.

The three of them worked together at the bistro, where the restaurant says they were "loved like they were our own children."

The bistro held a vigil Wednesday night and is trying to raise money to help the families deal with funeral costs.

The bistro plans to reopen at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.