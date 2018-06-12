Police: Bent Mountain triple homicide investigation started with car found crashed

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

Roanoke County police say a woman found dead in a home on Bent Mountain Tuesday morning may have been involved in a car crash Monday.

Police spokeswoman Amy Whittaker said the woman's father started to look for her out of concern when he was unable to reach her. He ended up finding her car over an embankment on Honeysuckle Road on Monday. No one was around the car and he called police.

Honeysuckle Road is a steep, windy gravel road with very little traffic.

Hours after her father called police, officers were able to make a connection between the woman and the house on the 9200 block of Bent Mountain Road. No one responded when officers knocked, so they went into the house for a well-being check.

That's when the officers discovered the bodies of the woman and two men. They all had fatal gunshot wounds.

Authorities know the identity of the woman, but have not released her name. The two men have not been identified.

Police say the murders were not a random act and the public is not in any known danger.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke County police are investigating after three people were found dead on Bent Mountain.

Their investigation began around 1 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 9200 block of Bent Mountain Road, where two males and a female were found dead.

Police are calling this a triple homicide investigation, but say there is no known threat to the public.

All three of them appeared to have died from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Including this incident, police say there have been five homicides within the past month in Roanoke County.

Police have not yet arrested anyone and are "aggressively pursuing leads," according to a police spokesperson.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

