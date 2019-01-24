Bent Mountain will have new option for high-speed internet

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Roanoke County will celebrate a new internet company built to bring reliable, high-speed, wireless broadband to one of the most underserved parts of the Roanoke Valley.

Bent Mountain resident Eathan Gleiner is launching the residential internet service company MtnNet.

About one-quarter of homes on Bent Mountain will get the new MtnNet and there are already plans to expand.

MtnNet will initially offer speeds up to 25 mbps.

The ribbon cutting is around noon Thursday at Bent Mountain's fire and rescue station, which is across from the Bent Mountain Bistro.

