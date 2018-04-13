Berglund Center sets up for PBR Velocity Tour this weekend

ROANOKE, Va. - Dozens of the nation's top bull-riders are in the Star City, as part of the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour at the Berglund Center.

Work continues in the arena, as the ice that's typically down for the hockey games has been pulled out and fresh dirt is brought in.

All of the riders are on a mission to ride in the PBR World Finals in Las Vegas this November. It's a show they're looking forward to and is expected to bring big excitement for fans.

"The atmosphere is super intense," says Carlos Garcia, a professional bull rider that currently lives in Abingdon. "I don't want to give too much away, but we're going to have a lot of pyrotechnics, it's going to be loud, lots of modern day music. The arena crew setting up behind me and our announcers and our talent are all elite, so there's never a dull moment- that's for sure."

Tickets are still available, click here for more information.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.