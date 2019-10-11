Berglund Center welcomes 200 vendors for Craftsmen's Fall Classic

ROANOKE, Va. - More than 200 artists from around the country will be under one roof this weekend to not only sell their crafts but give back to the community along the way.

This year marks the 32nd Annual Craftsmen's Fall Classic Art & Craft Festival in Roanoke. The festival begins Friday at 10 a.m. and goes until Sunday afternoon. Exhibitors have anything from jewelry to household items to gourmet treats. Every item sold is handmade.

To get in, you can bring a canned food donation or a monetary donation that will go to Feeding America Southwest Virginia (FASWVA). Last year, in 2018, the event donated more than 22,000 pounds of food to FASWVA.

For a list of vendors and times for each day, click here.

10 News Reporter, Megan Woods spent Friday morning discovering creative handmade crafts and meeting the artists who made them.

