Best Buy Geek Squad visits Salem middle school for first time

SALEM, VA. - Students of Andrew Lewis Middle School today are receiving some one-on-one technology hands-on experience.

The middle schoolers are participating in Best Buys Geeks squad free two-day tech education program.

The tech camp includes students learning how to use materials like how to create 3D designs and printing.

The Best Buy Geek Squad is bringing in computers, teaching students about coding and is bringing in robots to give students opportunities they normally wouldn't have.

Over 100 students participated Wednesday and were able to learn about the many opportunities within tech and further enhance their skills.

"(It) shows that girls can do things even though it’s not a 'girl thing' and we can do stuff and we are not just for makeup, dresses or whatever,” said Taylor Davis, a 7th grader at Andrew Lewis Middle School.

This is the first program of its kinds to come to Salem city public schools and will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

