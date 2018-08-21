Numerous books by local author being considered for TV, film

ROANOKE, Va. - Several books written by Roanoke author Beth Macy are currently being optioned for television or film.

Her new book, a New York Times Best Seller, "Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors, and the Drug Company that Addicted America," highlights families dealing with overdoses and the opioid epidemic in America.

Fox 21 television studio and The Littlefield Company are looking to develop the book into a television series.

Macy said she hopes the book and the possible series can help people start to address this nationwide issue.

"We're hoping that it will be a TV series and we're really hoping that it will bring this really important story to even more than even a book could do, and will shine the light and hopefully just keep chipping away and keep chipping away at the stigma out there," said Macy.

Macy's other books "Factory Man" and "True Vine" are also in the works to be film projects with major networks.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.