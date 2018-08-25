Big Brothers Big Sisters family treated to VIP weekend at Hotel Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke family is living large on a VIP staycation this weekend.

The Hotel Roanoke and its management company, Benchmark Resorts and Hotels, partnered with Big Brothers Big Sisters to make it all happen for free. Ashley Smith and her two girls received a special welcome from hotel management Friday afternoon and were blown away by their suite.

It's the family's first time at the hotel and there are big plans for the weekend.

"We come down here at Christmastime to see the Christmas trees but that's the farthest we've been and then I've been down here to eat dinner and stuff for my job but never actually been into a suite and stayed," Ashley Smith said. "So I didn't tell the girls because I wanted it to be very exciting for them so I think it's going to be very nice."

The Smith family also got free tickets to the local museums and attractions in the area. On Saturday night, they'll be the guests of honor for dinner at the hotel's famed restaurant, the Regency Room.

