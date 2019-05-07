Big Lick Breakfast Club honors Salem High School senior

ROANOKE, Va. - The Big Lick Breakfast Club is giving back to the community.

On Tuesday morning, the group awarded $500 to a Salem High School senior for his exceptional academic achievement.

It's the first time the group has done this.

Each high school in Roanoke City and Salem nominated a deserving student and Shayom Debopadhaya won.

He'll use the award to help him on his path to becoming an orthopedic surgeon.

"I’m not going to become an attending surgeon for, like -- I’m 18 years old -- another 18 years almost, so, double what I’ve been living for right now. So ,getting help and getting merit awards and stuff like this is really opening up the accessibility for what people can do," said Debopadhaya.

"Every little bit helps and it's a start for them and it's a start for us," Edward Brown, of the Big Lick Breakfast Club, said.

The Big Lick Breakfast Club is seeking more members so it can give a bigger award next year.

