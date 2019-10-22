Big Lick Coffee Festival celebrates community and craft coffee

ROANOKE, Va. - A new festival is coming to the Star City this weekend.

Saturday, the Berglund Center will host Roanoke's first-ever Big Lick Coffee Festival. Festivities begin at 9 a.m. and go until 2 p.m.

The new festival gives guest a chance to explore craft coffee from seven different local roasters and support their community. All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to RAM House Day Shelter in Roanoke.

Big LIck Coffee Fest will also feature live music and food.

10 News reporter Megan Woods spent Tuesday morning at the shelter discovering the powerful message behind the new festival.

