Big Lick Downtown Countdown limits number of tickets due to possibility of rain

ROANOKE, Va. - With an iffy New Year's forecast, Big Lick Downtown Countdown organizers are preparing for rain.

The New Year's Eve celebration was set to be indoors and outdoors around Market Square in downtown Roanoke, but with the possibility of rain, organizers are limiting the number of tickets available in case the whole event will need to be indoors.

There are fewer than 25 general admission tickets left, and 40 VIP tickets.

If the forecast looks better on Monday morning, Big Lick Entertainment will have more tickets available.

General admission tickets are $10 and VIP tickets are $50. You can buy them online, or at the Center in the Square box office.

