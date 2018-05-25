Bike share celebrates one year in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - Exceeding expectations in popularity, Zagster Bike Share in Roanoke is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Since its inception last year, 17 stations have been set up with 84 bikes in Roanoke and Vinton.

In that time, more than 7,100 bike trips have been made by more than 2,500 people.

Jeremy Holmes, with Ride Solutions, said the program has far surpassed its first-year expectations.

"Even to the extent that we have been able to expand the system. We have almost doubled our stations and bikes in the network in the year and we have plans to keep going throughout the summer," said Holmes.

Expansion plans for 2018 include up to four new bike stations in Salem.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.