RIDE Solutions missing bike racks have been found.

ROANOKE, Va. - Call it a case of miscommunication.

The man seen taking new bike racks meant to help expand Roanoke's RIDE Solution’s bike sharing program said it was a simple mistake.

“I did receive a call from the individual who had taken the racks and it appears to be a crazy misunderstanding but he called us. He had the stuff and, by Wednesday evening, everything had been returned,” said Jeremy Holmes director of RIDE Solutions .

He said he does not wish to press charges.The RIDE Solutions bike sharing company had planned to add four new bike stations this week.

That plan changed after several racks were stolen.

Holmes said the company hopes to get the remainder of the bike stations up within the next week. Since opening in May 2017 RIDE Solutions has been expanding every quarter and is close to meeting its goal.

“We started with 10 stations and 50 bikes and our goal was 20 stations and 100 bikes within the first year,” said Holmes. “This next expansion will take us to 84 bikes and 17 stations. “

The new bike station locations include Melrose Avenue near the Goodwill, Brown Patterson Park and the Farmers Market in Vinton.

