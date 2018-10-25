BJ's Wholesale Club set to open in Roanoke on Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke's newest shopping destination is set to open this weekend.

BJ's Wholesale Club will open to shoppers this Saturday.

Customers have to have a membership, which usually starts at $55 a year.

The club offers grocery items, electronics, apparel and more at competitive prices.

The company said they also work to be involved in the community.

"The folks in Roanoke will see us be a part of local charities," said Bob Eddy, chief financial and administrative officer for BJ's. "We've already spent time with Feeding America Southwest Virginia and a couple other local charities donating money, and our team members' time as well as to help folks in the community. And that's not just because we're opening a club. It's really a part of our DNA."

The club will have a soft opening this weekend with a grand opening celebration planned for Saturday, Nov. 3.

