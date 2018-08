ROANOKE, Va. - If you've ever been to Black Dog Salvage in Roanoke, you've seen Sally the salvage dog walking around the store or sleeping on the cool concrete floor.

Sadly, Sally has passed away.

The canine was trained by Black Dog Salvage's namesake, Molly, and she welcomed customers to Black Dog for 14 years, rarely missing a day of work.

