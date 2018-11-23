Black Friday gets early start across Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Nearly 34 million people were expected to spend some part of Thanksgiving day shopping for the holidays according to the National Retail Federation. And shoppers in our area were no exception to that. Shoppers burned the midnight oil cashing in on deals with many stores staying open past 1 a.m.

Black Friday crowds have been shifting earlier and earlier in recent years, but many shoppers in our area say it actually feels like there's a shift in the opposite direction now and that crowds felt lighter than years past.

When you've got enough energy to make it through the food coma, you jump in the car and find you way to the next best thing to a nap, which are those sweet holiday deals. Best Buy in Roanoke opened at 5 p.m. Thursday and a crowd had already wrapped around the building by the time that moment arrived.

"It's been quite good, we started with good weather so nobody is standing outside in the rain just miserable," Roanoke Best Buy general manager Jeremy Kitts said.

Miserable was actually the furthest thing from the truth for many in line. Rodney Musselman and his wife earned a front of the line spot early Thursday afternoon and to them waiting in line for shopping deals is as Thanksgiving as gravy.

"I've done it a couple times in the past and the savings, it's kind of like a tailgate party without the grill, you get to meet some people and have a good time," Musselman said.

At Best Buy, tv's remain one of the hottest items. Shopper Austin Jones was sent by his mom with orders to get the job done. He was pleased with the smaller than usual crowds and the fact that everyone was on their best behavior.

"You know most of the time people think Black Friday is all about trampling everybody, I haven't seen really anybody run anybody over yet so I'm just out here chilling out and just getting some tvs," Jones said.

Valley View Mall itself stayed closed Thanksgiving night, although the anchor department stores opened up with half-empty parking lots out front telling the story. Despite that, Best Buy management had staff ready for what's always expected to be one of the busiest shifts of the year.

"Today we've got clients that are coming in, they're asking us for locations of products and our advice, it's just a lot more fluid and fast paced, eight hours will fly by, will feel like two hours," Kitts said.

The turkey may not have even cooled yet but Christmas is now fully upon us and while some still scoff at the whole idea of the mad dash for deals, for others, it's what truly makes them happy.

"I had a good time today and going home, watch some tv, have some turkey and watch some football," Musselman said.

Many are now gearing up for another day of shopping, this time from their home, on Cyber Monday.

