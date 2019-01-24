ROANOKE, Va.- - U.S. Cellular's annual Black History Month art competition is back for the 12th year.

The competition gives students at five area Boys and Girls Clubs an opportunity to create original artwork of influential African-Americans.

The organization said the contest helps to educate children on diversity and the impact of African-American leaders.

"Our kids are able to learn more about African-American leaders. Some kids have a wealth of knowledge and some kids don't. And then for kids that are very interested in the contest, it shows their artistic skills and the passion that they have either drawing or coloring," said Calvin Curry, director of operations.

U.S. Cellular customers will be able to vote in stores for the top three pictures. Winners will be announced in March.



