Black Lantern Inn hosts students from Boston University

ROANOKE, Va.- - A bed-and-breakfast in Roanoke has new owners, and Wednesday night they hosted a group of college students from Boston visiting the Star City.

Chris and Jayne Andrews purchased the Black Lantern Inn after a sightseeing trip to Roanoke in April 2017. Getting into the bed-and-breakfast business was something the Andrewses were looking to do in the last five years and searched all along the East Coast for the perfect fit.

So far, they've had more than 300 guests at the inn since their ownership.

They opened the inn Wednesday to students from Boston University on their alternative spring break for a treat after a hard day of work.

"They volunteer came to clean up the parkway and help with city projects while they're staying at the rescue mission for the week. We said come on over for some s'mores one evening and kind of relax and get to know the area a little bit," said Chris Andrews.

"This is such a nice little treat. And it feels very welcome to come to a community and have the opportunity to do something like this," said Erin Callahan, a sophomore at Boston University.

The students were also able to get a tour of the inn before s'mores by the fireside. They'll be doing service projects with Friends of the Blue Ridge Parkway until they leave on Saturday.



Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.