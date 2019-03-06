'Blood is coming': Red Cross partners with 'Game of Thrones' to find blood donors

ROANOKE, Va. - The Red Cross has reached out to one of television's bloodiest shows to try and find some new blood of its own.

The organization has partnered with HBO and "Game of Thrones" in an event called Bleed For the Throne. The nationwide event will offer blood donors a free shirt as well as a chance to attend the "Game of Thrones" season 8 premiere.

Red Cross Roanoke Valley Executive Director Jackie Grant says the event highlights the critical need for new blood donors the organization faces this time of year.

"We're just getting off of that winter weather, and the extreme cold and flu season has really affected the number of people that can give," Grant said.

The Red Cross/"Game of Thrones" crossover ends March 17, although Grant says Red Cross Roanoke Valley will likely still need blood donations after the deadline passes.

