SALEM, Va. - The Blue Ridge Kite Festival won't happen this year.

The festival has been a tradition for two decades and draws in thousands of people each year to enjoy kite flying at Roanoke County's Green Hill Park.

The Salem-Roanoke County Chamber of Commerce has hosted the festival in the past, but the work it takes to organize the festival has become overwhelming for the chamber.

The chamber is putting the festival in Roanoke County's hands from now on.

The event will be back in 2020.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.