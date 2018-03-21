Blue Ridge Literacy raises record amount during Roanoke Valley gives

ROANOKE, Va. - Thanks to generous donors like you the Blue Ridge Literacy program is celebrating record donations during Roanoke Valley Gives. Nearly $2,800 was raised in total, which is close to $1,300 more than the organization did last year.

“We are going to use these funds to update our resource library, which I am really excited about. Some of our resources are useful of course but a bit outdated,” said executive director Stephanie Holladay.

Holladay says some of the programs materials are outdated and not relatable to Roanoke’s diverse communities. She hopes that one day the organization will be able to purchase a Blue Ridge Literacy bus to further help assist her learners.



