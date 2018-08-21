Blue Ridge Literacy receives grant, expands ESL classes

ROANOKE, VA. - A local organization is expanding its services to help share the tools of literacy. Blue Ridge literacy will now offer more English as a second language classes.

This will include higher level courses, longer class times and further enriching materials. This is all thanks to $2,500 grant the organization received from Macy's.

Over the past three years the ESL programs have been in great demand.

“Well, it means we can reach more people and it means we can be more efficient in helping people reach their goals,” said Stephanie Holladay, executive director for Blue Ridge Literacy.

The expansion comes just before International Literacy month in September. BRL will be hosting several events to showcase the importance of literacy.



