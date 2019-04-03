Blue Ridge Marathon needs volunteers

ROANOKE, Va. - Thousands of people are gearing up for the Blue Ridge Marathon on April 13, but event organizers still need volunteers to help run the race.

About 72 more volunteers are needed, especially course marshals to stand at intersections and keep runners safe. Aid station volunteers are also need to pass out water and food.

About 3,000 runners come to the Roanoke Valley from all over the world for the race and volunteers make it a memorable experience.

"We have mimosa stations. We have champagne toast stops. We have people playing music along the course. We have concerts associated with it," said Pete Eshelman, the director of the Roanoke Outdoor Foundation. "A lot of things, again, you wouldn't normally see with a small race and so again, all that just takes volunteers to help with."

The marathon is on Saturday, April 13. There is also a new event happening on Sunday, April 14 called "America's Slowest 5-K". About seven volunteers are needed for that event, as well.

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.