Bob Dylan makes his way back to Roanoke in fall

Tickets go on sale at the end of this week

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
Photo credit Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

ROANOKE, Va. - Bob Dylan is making his way back to the Star City in the fall. 

Dylan is set to play the Berglund Center on Nov. 10, almost two years after the last time he played in Roanoke. 

During his 50-year career, Dylan has won the Pulitzer Prize, received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, 10 Grammy Awards, an Oscar and has released more than 600 songs. 

Tickets, which will range in cost from $59.50 to $125, go on sale Friday, Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Berglund Center Box Office or online

 

