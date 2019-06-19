Botetourt County beats out Mexico for car part manufacturer's expansion, new jobs

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - A car part manufacturer's expansion is bringing 25 new jobs to Botetourt County.

Metalsa Structural Products Inc. is investing $6.4 million into its existing facility, according to Gov. Ralph Northam.

The company currently employs more than 230 people at its Botetourt County plant, which it's expanding to meet an increase in demand from its commercial vehicle customers.

“Manufacturing continues to gain momentum in Virginia due to the success of strong corporate partners like Metalsa Structural Products,” said Northam. “This booming industry sector offers high-quality jobs and upward mobility to employees, and my administration remains committed to supporting Virginia’s new and expanding manufacturers and the workforce that allows it to thrive in our Commonwealth. We thank the company for reinvesting in Botetourt County and look forward to maintaining this partnership for years to come.”

The company makes structural components for the light and commercial vehicle industry. Its product list includes chassis frames, cross members, suspension modules, fuel systems, and body structural stampings and assemblies for passenger cars and light trucks, as well as chassis frames and side rails for heavy trucks and buses.

Northam said that Virginia competed with Mexico for the project.

Metalsa operates as a subsidiary of Grupo Proeza, a private company headquartered in Monterrey, Mexico, and employs more than 13,500 workers globally.

