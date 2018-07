BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va.- - An online petition called New Homes for New Jobs in Botetourt County is going around.

It asks county leaders to say "yes" to a proposal to build a community of affordable single-family homes called Magnolia Meadows.

The community would be another option for those who can't afford to live in the more expensive areas of the county.

The property is proposed for 78 acres of land and 170 homes. It sits by Ashley Plantation, across from the golf course off Route 220.

"I think it's great. I don't have any problems to the current situation at all. But I think it's nice for different divisions and neighborhoods to have a variety for affordability," said Melva Wharton, a resident of Botetourt County.

The Board of Supervisors could vote on the Magnolia Meadows community at its meeting on Tuesday, July 24.

“The Botetourt County Planning Commission held a public hearing on the Magnolia Meadows development on Monday, July 9, 2018. After holding the public hearing, the Commission voted to recommend approval of the commission permit and voted to make no recommendation on the rezoning. The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors has scheduled a public hearing on the development for Tuesday, July 24, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. After holding the public hearing, the Board could make a final decision on the commission permit and the rezoning at that meeting.”

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.