Botetourt County continues to oppose Aqua Virginia rate increase proposal

Public hearings are slated for Tuesday to discuss proposed water rate increases in Botetourt County.

Aqua Virginia originally wanted to raise water and wastewater rates, but it backed down on those increases. However, the company still is asking the SCC to be able to raise rates 7.5% for infrastructure costs.

County leaders say prices keeping going up without benefit.

"They'll take the money, they say it's for infrastructure or for labor, we'll if that's the case why aren't any of the other water providers in this area requesting rate increases too?" Botetourt County Blue Ridge District Supervisor Billy Martin, Sr. said. "They're not."

Two public hearings at Lord Botetourt High School are set for 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.